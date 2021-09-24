Sega sale now live on Steam

Gamers can save up to 90% off games and bundles from SEGA’s portfolio on Steam until September 30th.

The SEGA Discovery Sale kicks off with a journey to far-out fantasy worlds, featuring ‘Complete Your Collection’ bundle discounts of up to 61% for Total War: Warhammer and all its associated DLC, and 10% off all the Endless Universe titles.

Amongst other things, there are also deals to be had on Total War: Warhammer II, A Total War Saga: Troy – Mythos, and a pre-order incentive for the hugely anticipated Total War: Warhammer III.

Check out the SEGA Discovery Sale page on Steam to stay up to date on all the latest bargains.