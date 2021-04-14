Serena Williams signs TV deal with Amazon

Amazon has signed a first-look TV deal with Serena Williams which will see the 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion work on both scripted and unscripted projects for Amazon Prime Video.

The first result of the tie-up will be an untitled docuseries following her in both her professional and personal life.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience. I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world,” said Williams.

“Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

“We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”