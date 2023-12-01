Sergio Corbucci’s Django is getting a new 4K Blu-ray release 

CultFilms is bringing a new “definitive” 4K edition of Sergio Corbucci’s highly influential Western Django to UHD Blu-ray on December 11th.

The 1966 film, which was initially banned in the UK and only received a BBFC certificate in 1993, stars Franco Nero as Django, a mysterious lone gunslinger who, dragging a coffin behind him, arrives in a bleak, mud-drenched town where he faces two ruthless gangs of sadistic killers.

This new edition is presented uncut from new 4K-restored elements and includes a host of special features, including: