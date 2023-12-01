Sergio Corbucci’s Django is getting a new 4K Blu-ray release 

CultFilms is bringing a new “definitive” 4K edition of Sergio Corbucci’s highly influential Western Django to UHD Blu-ray on December 11th.
Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*
*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
The 1966 film, which was initially banned in the UK and only received a BBFC certificate in 1993, stars Franco Nero as Django, a mysterious lone gunslinger who, dragging a coffin behind him, arrives in a bleak, mud-drenched town where he faces two ruthless gangs of sadistic killers.
This new edition is presented uncut from new 4K-restored elements and includes a host of special features, including:
- A new interview with Franco Nero
- ‘Django and Me’: a new interview with Ruggero Deodato on being Sergio Corbucci’s assistant
- Alex Cox (Creator of BBC Moviedrome and cult director of RepoMan) defines Django
- 64 page booklet with foreword by Franco Nero: “Django The Western Cranked-up!” by Kevin Grant.
- ArtCard with original posters