Sergio Corbucci’s The Specialists is coming to Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment is to release Sergio Corbucci’s The Specialists [Gli Specialisti] on Blu-ray from a new 4K restoration on 18 May 2020.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

From Sergio Corbucci, the legendary director of Django, Navajo Joe, The Great Silence, Companeros and The Mercenary comes The Specialists (Gli Specialisti, aka Drop Them or I’ll Shoot), a thrilling spaghetti western starring French music and film great Johnny Hallyday (The Man on the Train, Détective, Vengeance).

Notorious gunfighter Hud Dixon (Hallyday) arrives in Blackstone, a town where his brother was wrongfully accused of robbing a bank and lynched for it.

As Hud seeks revenge, he starts to discover the truth behind the stolen loot, and has to contend with an idealistic sheriff, a beautiful and seductive female banker, a corrupt businessman and a one-armed Mexican bandit, who was once his friend.

Also starring Gastone Moschin (The Conformist, Caliber 9), Françoise Fabian (Belle de Jour, My Night at Maud’s), and gorgeously filmed by Dario Di Palma (The Seduction of Mimi, The Oldest Profession), Eureka Classics is proud to present The Specialists on Blu-ray from a new 4K restoration.

Special Features:

1080p presentation on Blu-ray from an incredible 4K restoration

Restored Italian and French audio options

Rarely heard English dub track

Optional English subtitles

Feature-length audio commentary by filmmaker Alex Cox

A brand new and exclusive interview with Austin Fisher, author of Radical Frontiers in the Spaghetti Western: Politics, Violence and Popular Italian Cinema

Trailer

PLUS: A LIMITED EDITION collector’s booklet [First Print Run of 2000 units] featuring new writing by western authority Howard Hughes on both the film, and the “French-western” sub-genre

*Affiliate Link