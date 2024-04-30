Sergio Leone’s Once Upon A Time In The West to get 4K UHD Blu-ray release 

The 55th anniversary of Sergio Leone’s classic Western Once Upon A Time In The West will be marked with the release of a new, fully restored version of the film on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray from May 13th.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Widely considered to be one of the greatest Westerns ever made, the film is set in the dying days of the Old West where a struggle to control water in a dusty desert town embroils three hard-bitten gunmen in an epic clash of greed, honour, and revenge.

Directed by Leone, it stars Claudia Cardinale, Henry Fonda, Jason Robards, and Charles Bronson.

The new release hails from Paramount Home Entertainment and has been restored from the original 35mm Techniscope camera negative by Paramount’s archive team, L’Immagine Ritrovata and The Film Foundation.

Paramount says the restoration, which features the 165-minute extended cut of the film, honours the 2007 Film Foundation restoration overseen by Martin Scorsese by “matching its build and colour palette”, and describes the result as “the definitive home release of the film”.

The 4K release of Once Upon A Time In The West will be available in a Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray set which is housed in a rigid slipcase and includes a theatrical poster, six art cards, a collectable Morton train display sign, and a vintage fold out photographic print.



Bonus content includes: