Serie A – BT Sport to be exclusive UK and Ireland broadcaster for next three seasons

BT Sport is to be the exclusive broadcaster of Serie A in the UK and Ireland after striking a three-season deal with Infront, the league’s international media rights partner.

Coverage starts on August 21 and the broadcaster is pledging to screen “every single match,” with at least five games in each round shown live. There’ll also be a weekend show, hosted by James Richardson, featuring key live games and a look across all the action from the league.

Rachel Knight, Sports Rights Director, BT Sport said: “We want to provide our customers with the best sport from across the world and the addition of Serie A means viewers will get to follow some of the biggest stars, managers and clubs in world football.

“European football has always been an important part of our line up, with Serie A now joining our exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, alongside France’s Ligue 1.”