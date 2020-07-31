Seth Rogen’s American Pickle gets new trailer

Image Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc / Hopper Stone

Adapted by Simon Rich from his 2013 New Yorker novella Sell Out, An American Pickle stars Seth Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling labourer who immigrates to America in 1919 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family.

One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years.

The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn’t aged a day.

But when he seeks out his family, he is troubled to learn that his only surviving relative is his great-grandson Ben Greenbaum (also played by Seth Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand.

Brandon Trost directed An American Pickle, which was produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver. Simon Rich executive produced alongside Point Grey’s Alex McAtee and Ted Gidlow.

An American Pickle will be released in cinemas nationwide on 7th August 2020 by Warner Bros. Pictures