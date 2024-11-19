Seth Rogen’s Apple TV+ comedy gets launch date and teaser trailer

Apple TV+ has revealed that Seth Rogen’s new comedy series will debut in all markets on March 26th 2025, when its first two episodes will be available to stream.

The 10-episode series will then continue with a new episode each Wednesday through to May 21st.

Rogen, who also serves as writer, director and executive producer alongside Emmy Award-nominee Evan Goldberg, stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios.

Official Synopsis:

As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films.

With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe.

As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

The show’s ensemble cast that also includes Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders, and it’s also been confirmed that Bryan Cranston will appear as a guest star.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, The Studio is created by Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory along with Rogen and Goldberg, and Frida Perez.