Amazon Music Unlimited now includes Audible audiobooks

Amazon has added audiobooks to the top tier of its music streaming service for subscribers in the UK, US and Canada.

In addition to their favourite artists, albums and podcasts, UK Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can now listen to one book per month from a catalogue of more than 800,000 titles from Audible, the Amazon-owned audiobook retailer.

Sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited on Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Customers who want to listen to additional titles can subscribe to an Audible membership or purchase titles a la carte from within the Audible app.

Amazon bills the new feature as making “Amazon Music Unlimited the premier destination for audio entertainment.”

“The combination of Amazon Music and Audible, two pioneers in audio streaming, brings an unmatched selection of audio entertainment to customers,” said Steve Boom, VP of Audio, Twitch and Games for Amazon.

“Amazon Music redefined audio streaming through the magic of Alexa, and with the introduction of high-definition and spatial music.

“Today, Amazon Music introduces the audiobook category to a brand-new audience by making Audible’s industry-leading catalogue of audiobooks available to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.”

Bob Carrigan, Audible CEO, added: “Audible has revolutionised the way people worldwide consume books, and as our category continues to evolve and scale, we’ve seen an ever-growing appetite for audiobooks.

“The opportunity to extend Audible to Amazon Music subscribers enables us to captivate the next generation of listeners with a treasure trove of storytelling, while Audible’s stand-alone service will continue to provide its exceptional library and customer experience in a suite of plan options for audiobook lovers who can’t get enough.”