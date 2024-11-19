Samsung smartwatches are getting new health and fitness features

Samsung is rolling out a new software update which will bring additional health and fitness features from its flagship Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch7 smartwatches to more models.

The One UI 6 Watch update is coming to Galaxy Watch6, Galaxy Watch6 Classic, Galaxy Watch5, Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and Galaxy Watch FE and will bring users around the world the following features:

Energy Score – users can better understand their physical and mental conditions through an intuitive score calculated from various health metrics including sleep, activity, sleeping heart rate and sleeping heart rate variability. Users can also access personalised recommendations, powered by Galaxy AI, to support health improvement.

Sleep tracking – receive a deeper and more accurate understanding of sleep with a detailed analysis powered by an advanced AI algorithm and new sleep metrics, including movement during sleep, sleep latency, and heart rate.

Workout Routine allows users to combine various exercises and create personalised routines, uniquely tailored to their individual goals and preferences.

Race – monitor progress in real time when running or cycling with Race, which compares changes in current and past performance to encourage users to make improvements.

New watch faces to best suit various needs and preferences.

Suggested replies – users of a compatible Galaxy smartphone can send suitable responses with AI-powered replies.

Double Pinch Gestures – a connected Galaxy smartphone can be easily controlled right from the wrist to answer calls, dismiss alarms, take photos and even more.

Samsung says the update will come first to the Galaxy Watch6 series followed sequentially by previous generations and notes that feature availability and support may vary by market, carrier, model and paired smartphone.