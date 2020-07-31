Shed & Buried moves to Quest

Henry Cole and Sam Lovegrove.

Discovery has commissioned a third series of Shed & Buried which moves to Quest, its free to air channel, from the Travel Channel.

The twenty-part series will see Henry Cole and Sam Lovegrove scour the UK countryside rummaging for motoring treasure, from motorbikes and cars to yachts and tractors.

The double act will hunt through sheds in search of rare and wonderful items in need of revamping before finally taking the items to auction.

With Henry’s ability to spot items that will give the best return and Sam’s ability to fix anything that moves, the duo are destined to make a tidy return.

Outback Opal Hunters, produced by Prospero Productions, also returns to Quest for a fourth series.

The new series will continue to follow Australia’s toughest miners in their pursuit of riches.

Against the backdrop of the unbearably hot outback, new teams with new mining techniques will fight to prove their mining abilities with the hope of unearthing a jackpot of gems.

Simon Downing, SVP, Head of Factual and Sport, Discovery UK said: “We’re excited to reboot the hugely popular series Shed & Buried for Quest.

“Our restoration shows are more popular than ever, and Henry and Sam’s passion for transforming vintage items into profit making pieces will be sure to capture their imaginations.

“After a record-breaking run for the last season of Outback Opal Hunters, we’re also delighted to bring our Quest audience some new exciting storylines in one of the most brutal mining destinations.”

Henry Cole, CEO, HCA Entertainment said: “We couldn’t be more excited about the return of Shed & Buried on Quest, it’s the show’s perfect home. We are very proud to become part of the Discovery family.”