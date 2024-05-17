Shogun to return to Disney+ with two further seasons

The Estate of author James Clavell and Disney-owned FX Productions have announced plans to develop two further seasons of Shogun, the hit series set in the feudal Japan of 1600 which streamed in the US on Hulu and around the world on Disney+.

Series one followed the plot of Clavell’s epic novel, telling the story of Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) who is fighting for his life as enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him.

But when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants.

The show’s key creative partners including Co-Creators, Executive Producers and Writers Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, Executive Producer Michaela Clavell, and series star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada are all confirmed to be returning for the next chapters.

Production timing has not been locked in, but a writers’ room is being assembled and will begin work this summer.

All 10 episodes of season 1 of are available to stream now.