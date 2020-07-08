Showcase Cinemas announces new digital movie rental and Buy to Keep store

Showcase Cinemas has announced a new movie rental and Buy to Keep service called Showcase at home, allowing film fans to enjoy new and back catalogue titles at home or on the move.

Launching with apps for iOS and Android devices, support for other platforms is promised to be coming soon.

The service offers a handpicked selection of films and event programming, including new releases, classics, independent titles, and “a wealth” of Event Cinema productions including theatre, musicals, stand-up comedy, exhibitions, and concert films.

Confirmed studios and distributors include Paramount, Lions Gate, Altitude, Signature, Vertigo and Verve along with specialist programming from companies such as Eagle Rock, Seventh Art, Liberator, and All the Anime.

Showcase at home will initially focus on five content strands in line with Showcase’s cinema offering, comprising:

Event Cinema: The fastest growing sector in cinemas over the last 10 years, including everything from concerts, theatre, ballets, exhibitions through to stage musicals.

New Release Films: Quality limited and mid-level releases covering known new releases through to undiscovered gems.

Flashback: Classic films and fan favourites.

Spotlight: Documentaries and crossover independent releases.

Anime: Manga titles from Japan.

James Dobbin, Director of Event Cinema, UK & International, Showcase Cinemas said: “Over the last 30 years, Showcase has consistently innovated and led the way in the UK cinema industry, and the launch of Showcase at home is the latest instalment in our pioneering approach to film and entertainment – giving customers enhanced accessibility, choice and diversity.

“The forced temporary closure of our cinemas obviously been a difficult period, but one positive is that it’s allowed us to develop and launch this platform.

“The big screen will always be our first priority but it’s very exciting to have a streaming platform that will give our audiences another chance to watch shows they missed at our cinemas, and also encourage them to try content they might not usually choose for their night out.

“Showcase at home truly supplements our core cinema offer and continues our commitment to innovation in the marketplace – something we are incredibly proud of.”

With more than 906 screens in the US, UK, Brazil and Argentina, Showcase is owned and operated by National Amusements Inc, the parent company of ViacomCBS.