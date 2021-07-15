Showcase Cinemas confirm some social distancing measures will remain

Showcase Cinema ‘Cinema De Lux’ at Teesside Park. Photographer/Byline Dave Charnley Photography www.davecharnleyphotography.com

Showcase Cinemas has advised customers that some social distancing measures will remain in place at its branches even after government restrictions are lifted, with bosses saying they want to ensure all customers and staff are as safe as possible while ensuring film fans have an enjoyable and comfortable visit.

Although cinemas will be allowed to operate at full capacity and without social distancing measures from Monday, the chain has confirmed that an unoccupied single seat will be positioned between each party at its cinemas in England. While the legal requirement for visitors in England to wear a face covering will be removed from Monday, Showcase is recommending that guests continue to wear them.

In Scotland, the rules are a little different – and that means Scottish film fans attending Showcase Cinema de Lux Glasgow and Paisley will have the current two metre social distancing between guests reduced to one metre.

The Showcase Cinema at Nantgarw, Wales will see no changes to its current operation from Monday.

All staff will still wear face coverings in the coming weeks, Perspex screens will remain in place at till points, and hand sanitiser will continue to be available for guests.

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “We know that coronavirus cases are still rising in the UK, and with the Government’s easing of restrictions from Monday, we want to give our guests peace of mind at all times when they visit our cinemas.

“The health and safety of our guests and staff is paramount and we want everybody to be and feel as safe as possible while inside our cinemas, whilst enjoying the unique experience that only a visit to the cinema can bring.

“With some fantastic films either currently showing or coming soon, such as Black Widow, Jungle Cruise, The Suicide Squad, The Croods 2, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Free Guy, Snake Eyes and Candyman, there really is something for everyone this summer, to be enjoyed in as safe an environment as possible.”