Showcase Cinemas confirms return of National Theatre Live

Showcase Cinema ‘Cinema De Lux’ at Teesside Park. Photographer/Byline Dave Charnley Photography www.davecharnleyphotography.com

Showcase Cinemas will be screening a series of theatre productions, including productions from National Theatre Live, as part of its Event Cinema offering from this weekend.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s original Fleabag one-woman play headlines the line-up.

Also showing during the Event Cinema season is Andrew Scott’s provocative comedy, Present Laughter, directed by Matthew Warchus at The Old, and Cyrano de Bergerac from The Jamie Lloyd Company starring James McAvoy.

Throughout 2020 Showcase will also show performances from Tom Hiddleston in Coriolanus, Gwendoline Christie in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Sir Ian McKellen in King Lear, and Sally Field and Bill Pullman in All My Sons.

James Dobbin, Director of Event Cinema, UK & International, Showcase Cinemas said: “We’re really excited to announce that we will be screening a number of plays from National Theatre Live.

“It’s been a tough time for the theatre industry and theatre fans, so we’d like to show our support by bringing these performances to the big screen for fans to enjoy.”

Emma Keith, Head of Broadcast for the National Theatre added: “We are delighted National Theatre Live’s plays are back on the big screen at Showcase Cinemas.

“We are pleased that the many theatre fans across the UK will have the opportunity to be entertained at their local cinemas.

“We believe theatre and the arts are a force for good in turbulent times, and while many theatres remain closed to live performances onstage, the big screen experience provides the next best thing to being there.”

And that’s not all! The extensive Event Cinema line up will also include Riverdance, Princess Mononoke and family favourite Zog & Highway Rat, so there’s something for all ages.

To welcome back cinemagoers, Showcase Cinemas will be screening all films, including Event Cinema, for just £5 a ticket. Guests are advised to book tickets online in advance or use the self-service ticket machines in the cinema lobby.

All Showcase sites opening have a thorough cleaning regime in place, plus multiple hand sanitising stations for guests to use.

For the full list of screenings, to book tickets and watch the ‘Be Showcase Safe’ video, visit: showcasecinemas.co.uk.