Showcase Cinemas is offering a £5 bonus with every purchase of a £25 gift card

Showcase Cinemas is offering a free £5 gift card when customers buy a £25 gift card online or at the box office.

The chain’s cards are available in any value between £5 and £100 and can be used by the buyer or bought as a gift for a film fan. The bonus cards can be used between 1st January – 31st March 2022.

Next year is set to see a host of big name films arrive in cinemas, including Robert Pattison’s The Batman and the next releases in the Jurassic World and Fantastic Beasts franchises.

More information at showcasecinemas.co.uk/gifts/