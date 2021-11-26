Showcase Cinemas is offering a £5 bonus with every purchase of a £25 gift card

Showcase Cinemas is offering a free £5 gift card when customers buy a £25 gift card online or at the box office.
The chain’s cards are available in any value between £5 and £100 and can be used by the buyer or bought as a gift for a film fan. The bonus cards can be used between 1st January – 31st March 2022.
Next year is set to see a host of big name films arrive in cinemas, including Robert Pattison’s The Batman and the next releases in the Jurassic World and Fantastic Beasts franchises.
More information at showcasecinemas.co.uk/gifts/