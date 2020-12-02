Showcase Cinemas marks partial re-opening with free Back to the Future screening

Showcase Cinemas is marking the re-opening of cinemas in selected areas with a free screening of Back to the Future on Friday 4th December.

The timeless classic, recently named as the UK’s favourite 80s movie, will be screened at Showcase Cinema de Lux Southampton, Reading, Liverpool, Peterborough and Showcase Cinema Newham.

Showcase Cinemas UK General Manager, Mark Barlow, said: “We are delighted that we are able to open five Showcase Cinemas and we look forward to welcoming back families and households to the big screen.

“We know how much people have missed the big screen experience, so we are thrilled to welcome guests ‘Back to the Cinema’ by offering a complimentary screening as a welcome back gift.”

More info: showcasecinemas.co.uk