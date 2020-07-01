Showcase Cinemas unveils post lockdown film line-up

Image: Dave Charnley Photography www.davecharnleyphotography.com

Showcase Cinemas has revealed that 1917, Bohemian Rhapsody, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy will be among the films on offer when it opens its doors on Saturday.

Other films on offer include Back to the Future, Terminator 2, Pulp Fiction, The Shawshank Redemption, Jurassic World and Fast & Furious 7.

The chain is offering tickets for just £5 and promises all sites will be operating a thorough cleaning regime and have multiple hand sanitising stations for guests.

Guests are being encouraged to book ahead online.

For the full list of films and to book tickets visit showcasecinemas.co.uk.