Showcase promises UK film fans its cinemas will stay open

Showcase Cinemas says its UK cinemas will remain open despite rival chains announcing full or partial closures and a number of big-name films being delayed until next year.

The chain says film fans will still be able to see a mix of classic films, recent favourites and new releases at its screens, with ticket prices starting from £5.

General Manager Mark Barlow said: “We were delighted to start reopening our cinemas back in July, and are committed to keeping them open.

“Having served local communities for over 30 years in the UK, we know how much the cinema experience means to families, friends and film lovers.

“Whether it’s a thriller that puts you on the edge of your seat, or a comedy that has you in fits of laughter, seeing a film on the big screen is an immersive experience like no other.

“Film has the unique power to transport and offers an escape from the outside world – something we all could do with at the moment.”