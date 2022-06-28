Showcase to host free England Women’s Euro 2022 screenings

Showcase Cinema ‘Cinema De Lux’ at Teesside Park. Photographer/Byline Dave Charnley Photography www.davecharnleyphotography.com

Showcase Cinemas has announced free screenings of all the England Women’s Euro 2022 games at cinemas across the nation.

Kicking off on Wednesday July 6th at 8pm at Old Trafford, Manchester, fans will be able to get in on the action and watch the game on the big screen at their nearest Showcase Cinema free of charge.

The Lionesses go into the summer as one of the tournament’s favourites, opening their campaign against Austria on the first day of the Euros. England then face Norway on Monday July 11th before rounding off their group against Northern Ireland on Friday July 15th.

England will face stiff competition from the likes of France and Spain as they battle it out to be crowned European champions, a feat they have never achieved.

To watch the Euros at your local Showcase Cinema, visit the Showcase Cinemas website for more information and to book online.

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager of Showcase Cinemas, said: “We can’t wait for the 2022 Euros to finally kick-off. England have a real chance this year and we’re hopeful the team can go all the way.

“Whilst the Euros will be played in stadiums across the country, we know not every fan will be able to attend the matches. That’s why we’ve decided to offer guests the chance to see every kick and watch all the action for free in the comfort of our cinemas.”