Shudder announces new series exploring horror’s most famous characters

Shudder is launching a new documentary series which takes a deep dive on some of cinema’s most famous horror characters

Coming to the AMC owned horror streamer in October, Behind the Monsters will feature interviews with horror experts and the writers, directors and actors who turned Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Candyman, Chucky and Pinhead into genre legends.

Craig Engler, Shudder’s general manager, said: “In the history of film, only a handful of stars and characters like Mickey Mouse or Marilyn Monroe have risen to the heights of fame to become instantly recognizable the world over.

“Yet somehow, a small group of monsters who got their start in low-budget horror movies have transcended their humble beginnings to become international pop culture icons.

“Behind the Monsters will tell the story of their unlikely rise to fame, from the ideas that inspired them to the indelible mark they’ve left on the world.”

Written and directed by Gabrielle Binkley and Anthony Uro and produced by Stage 3 Productions, Behind the Monsters debuts on Shudder on Tuesday October 26 with episodes rolling out weekly.