Rebecca Ferguson stars in Silo season 2 trailer

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for the second season of dystopian sci-fi series Silo which debuts on November 15th.

Based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy, the show tells the story of the last ten thousand people on earth whose mile-deep underground bunker protects them from the toxic and deadly world outside.

However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences.

Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined.

Steve Zahn joins Ferguson for season 2 alongside returning cast members Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

The 10-episode second season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first episode, followed by one new episode every Friday.

Silo was created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost who also serves as showrunner.