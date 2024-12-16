Apple TV+ renews Silo for third and final fourth seasons

Silo, Rebecca Ferguson’s dystopian sci-fi series about the last thousand people on earth who live in a bunker located a mile beneath ground, has been renewed for two more seasons by Apple TV+.

Apple says the fourth season, which is part of the order, will conclude the story which is based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of novels.

The Silo protects its dwellers from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why it was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences.

When resident Juliette (Ferguson) seeks answers about a loved one’s murder, she tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined.

The show’s second season is currently streaming, with one new episode available each week.

In addition to Ferguson, the season’s cast includes Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

“It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh’s epic novels with our partners at Apple, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons,” said showrunner and executive producer Graham Yost.

“With the final two chapters of ‘Silo,’ we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos.”

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said: “The addictive, inventive and moving ‘Silo’ has had us hooked since day one and we’ve loved watching global audiences become equally enamored with the world that Graham Yost has created.

“As we look to seasons three and four of this ambitious, character-driven sci-fi series, which will conclude Juliette Nichols’ journey and complete Hugh Howey’s epic trilogy of novels.

“We can’t wait for everyone to experience more of the show’s powerful performances led by the incomparable Rebecca Ferguson, as well as the unexpected twists, turns and surprises that we’ve come to expect from this very human story.”