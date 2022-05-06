Simon Bird to star in new Channel 4 comedy

Friday Night Dinner and Inbetweeners star Simon Bird is heading up a new Channel 4 comedy about life in a hyper-religious community.

Everyone Else Burns follows a Mancunian family and the puritanical Christian sect they are devoted to.

Will patriarchal David Lewis (Bird) ever ascend the church ranks and become an Elder? Will dutiful wife Fiona (Kate O’Flynn) deviate from her own dogmatic moral compass? Will their naïve 17-year-old daughter Rachel be allowed to go to university, and will son Aaron ever fend off his secular bullies? All could lead to damnation.

Everyone Else Burns is described as “a subversive, authentic and bitingly funny exploration into what it feels like to balance faith, family and identity in a world that could end tomorrow (but probably won’t).”

The series has been written by Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor, directed by Nick Collett (Maxx, Ghosts) and co-produced by JAX Media and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Executive producers include Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch. JAX Media’s Molly Seymour will produce the series.

Laura Riseam, Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor, said: “Jax Media have made some of the most iconic comedy of recent years and we are so delighted to be working with them, Universal International Studios, Oli and Dillon on a project they are so passionate about.

“We can’t wait for audiences to enter the pressure cooker of life with the Lewis family as they righteously try and defend the ideology and logic of a life of purity with the vices of the modern world encroaching fast. It’s a glorious comedy trap; contemporary, relevant and very funny.”

Beatrice Springborn, President of Universal International Studios, said: “Everyone Else Burns is an irreverent, hilarious and heart-warming series from the brilliant creative minds of Dillon and Oliver.

“We’re excited to be partnering with JAX Media and Channel 4 to bring this show to life.”

Brooke Posch, President of JAX Media said: “We are thrilled to announce our first JAX UK original from the brilliant minds of Dillon and Oliver and our partners at Universal International Studios. There is no better home than Channel 4 to champion such a brilliantly fresh and subversive comedy.”