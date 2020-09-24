Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s Truth Seekers gets release date and new trailer

Amazon has released a new trailer for Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s Truth Seekers which comes to Prime Video on Friday 30th October.

The horror comedy series follows a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see.

However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

Set in a mysterious world filled with dread and just-out-of-sight monsters, Truth Seekers mixes the very funny with the very scary in an exciting take on genre storytelling from the minds that gave us Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Sick Note and Paul.

Made by Pegg, Frost and Miles Ketley’s UK based production company Stolen Picture, the series begins filming this week.

The series also stars Samson Kayo as Elton, Malcolm McDowell as Richard, Emma D’Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen.