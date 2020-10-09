Simon Reeve visits post lockdown Cornwall for new BBC Two travel series

Image: Beagle Media / BBC

Simon Reeve returns to BBC Two next month with two new shows, the first of which sees him visiting Cornwall as it emerges from lockdown.

Cornwall With Simon Reeve is the broadcaster and writer’s first UK-based travel programme for the BBC and sees him investigating what the future holds for one of Britain’s favourite tourist destinations.

The second series, Incredible Journeys With Simon Reeve, takes a look back at some of the destinations Reeve has visited in his previous shows.

Reeve says: “Events this year have knocked us all for six, and travelling the planet has become a bit tricky. So in these two series we thought it was a good time for me to look back, and also have a look at life closer to home.

“Travelling around Cornwall I met so many fantastic characters who were warm and welcoming, talked with incredible honesty, and challenged my stereotypes of the county and really made me think.

“In Incredible Journeys I wanted to reflect on the joy of travel, show viewers some of the most inspiring people I’ve met, and share what I’ve learnt about the challenges and solutions for our incredible planet.

“The pandemic has put a stop to many of our travels, but eventually the pandemic will pass, and we will start travelling again. I can’t wait.”

Patrick Holland, Controller of BBC Two, adds: “Simon is one of the faces of BBC Two, so I’m delighted that he’s returning to our screens with these two very different series.

“Cornwall promises to bring his unique curiosity and intelligence to the stories closer to home, whilst Incredible Journeys will allow the audience to reflect on some of the most ambitious travel journalism in modern television.”

Cornwall with Simon Reeve starts on Sunday 8 November and will be followed by Incredible Journeys with Simon Reeve from Sunday 22 November.