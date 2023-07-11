Sinatra The Musical casts Tony Award-winner Matt Doyle in lead role

Tony Award-winning actor Matt Doyle is to take on the iconic role of Frank Sinatra in the highly anticipated World Premiere of Sinatra The Musical, based on the life and career of the legendary artist and cultural icon.

The musical is written by the two-time Tony award-winning writer Joe DiPietro (Memphis the Musical, What’s New Pussycat?), directed by three-time Tony Award-winning Kathleen Marshall (Wonderful Town, Anything Goes) and the set is designed by Olivier Award-winning Peter McKintosh (Crazy for You, Orlando).

The orchestra of seventeen musicians will be supervised by Gareth Valentine (My Fair Lady, 42nd Street).

Synopsis:

It is New Year’s Eve, 1942, and a skinny 27-year-old Italian American singer is about to step onto the stage of New York’s Paramount Theatre and give a performance that will change music history.

As Frank Sinatra’s career suddenly skyrockets, he struggles with balancing the love of his wife, Nancy, against the demands and temptations of being the most popular singer in America.

But when he begins a torrid affair with movie goddess Ava Gardner, his records stop selling and the press turns against him, sending his career into a tailspin.

Driven by his devotion to his family, Sinatra employs his peerless artistry and dogged determination to stage the greatest comeback in showbiz history.

Running at Birmingham Rep from 23 September to 28 October 2023, the production features twenty actors and seventeen musicians performing over twenty five of Sinatra’s most legendary songs.

Doyle won the 2022 Tony Award for ‘Best Featured Actor in a Musical’ for his performance as Jamie in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company for which he also won Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and received a Drama League Award nomination.

His Broadway credits also include Tony-winning Musicals The Book of Mormon, War Horse, and the revival of Bye Bye Birdie.

Doyle said: ‘I have no doubt my Italian grandmothers would be profoundly overjoyed. This one is for Geraldine Padula and Nicoletta Macchia who raised my family and me on Frank’s music. I cannot begin to express what an honour it is to take on The Chairman of the Board’s incredible legacy.’

Director and Choreographer Kathleen Marshall said: “I am so excited to work with Matt Doyle again! Matt is an incredible actor and singer, and he has all the charm, charisma, sensitivity and depth to bring the story of Frank Sinatra’s life and artistry to Birmingham Rep.”

Tina Sinatra added: “Sinatra is the first book musical to take an honest look at my father’s life, so the question people kept asking — who could possibly play him? From the moment Matt Doyle swaggered into the audition room, he owned the role.

“Not only did he naturally possess Frank’s warmth and charm, Matt understood my father’s complexities. And once he began to sing, we knew we had found our Frank!

“In addition to his extraordinary talent, Matt also possesses an intuitive sensitivity about life that will help reveal the man behind the legend. I can’t wait to see him in the role at Birmingham Rep in the fall! I know Dad will be proud of him.”