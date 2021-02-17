Sing displaces The Greatest Showman to take top spot in Official Film Chart

© 2016 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved

Sing has taken the Number 1 on the Official Film Chart for the first time, displacing The Greatest Showman which drops to Number 3.

Featuring an all-star voice cast including Matthew McConaghey, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Saunders, the 2016 animated musical has never reached the Official Film Chart Top 10 until this week.

The most downloaded movie of the week, it finishes just a few hundred sales ahead of its closest competition, Roald Dahl’s The Witches at Number 2.

Meanwhile Spider-Man: Far From Home climbs four places to Number 4 amid growing anticipation about its as-yet-untitled sequel while Despicable Me 3 leaps six places into the Top 10 at Number 5.

Tenet rises three to Number 6, while Jumanji: The Next Level (7), Trolls World Tour (8) and Le Mans ’66 (9) also make big gains while Godzilla: King of the Monsters rounds off the countdown at Number 10.

LW Pos Title Label NEW 1 SING UNIVERSAL PICTURES 5 2 ROALD DAHL’S THE WITCHES WARNER HOME VIDEO 1 3 THE GREATEST SHOWMAN 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 8 4 SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME SONY PICTURES HE 11 5 DESPICABLE ME 3 UNIVERSAL PICTURES 9 6 TENET WARNER HOME VIDEO 12 7 JUMANJI – THE NEXT LEVEL SONY PICTURES HE 10 8 TROLLS WORLD TOUR DREAMWORKS ANIMATION 13 9 LE MANS ’66 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 4 10 GODZILLA – KING OF THE MONSTERS WARNER HOME VIDEO © Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a sneak peek at British horror The Owners. Starring Maisie Williams, the film is available to Download & Keep from February 22.