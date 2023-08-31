Sir David Attenborough to present Planet Earth III 

Image: BBC Studios/Alex Board

Sir David Attenborough will return to present the third and final chapter of Planet Earth, the BBC’s international hit nature series.

Set to air on BBC One and iPlayer later this year, the eight-part Planet Earth III is made by BBC Studios Natural History Unit and co-produced by BBC America and The Open University.

The first two series are available to stream on iPlayer alongside a host of Sir David’s other landmark series, including Blue Planet, Frozen Planet and Wild Isles.

Series Producer Mike Gunton said: “Planet Earth wouldn’t be Planet Earth without David, so I’m delighted he is presenting the third series.

“As ever, he has brought his huge enthusiasm and wisdom, has been encouraging about our new perspective and has, I know, really enjoyed seeing the extraordinary new wonders brought to the screen.”

“The opening of the series with David was filmed in the beautiful British countryside in exactly the location where Charles Darwin used to walk whilst thinking-over his Earth-shaking ideas about evolution.

“It seemed the perfect place for David to introduce Planet Earth III and remind us of both the wonders and the fragility of our planet.”