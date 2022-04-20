Sir David Attenborough’s new Apple TV+ series, Prehistoric Planet, gets trailer

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for Prehistoric Planet, its upcoming natural history event series narrated by Sir David Attenborough which will stream as a week-long event from May 23 – 27th.

Helmed by executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton and made by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the five-episode series features an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer

Synopsis:

Prehistoric Planet combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest palaeontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.

Produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (“The Lion King,” “The Jungle Book”), Prehistoric Planet presents little-known and surprising facts of dinosaur life set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds and forests.

From revealing eye-opening parenting techniques of Tyrannosaurus rex to exploring the mysterious depths of the oceans and the deadly dangers in the sky, Prehistoric Planet brings Earth’s history to life like never before.

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.



The service can be watched via apps on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Sony and Samsung.