Sir David Attenborough’s Prehistoric Planet season two gets full trailer

Apple TV+ has revealed the full trailer for season two of Prehistoric Planet, its award-winning natural history series from the BBC Studios Natural History Unit.

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the series is helmed by executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton and features an original score by Hans Zimmer, Anže Rozman and Kara Talve.

The new season debuts globally on May 22nd – with new episodes following daily – and promises to transport viewers back millions of years to discover our world and the dinosaurs that roamed it in extraordinary detail.

Audiences will explore five new habitats, including the active volcanoes of India, the marshlands of Madagascar, and the deep oceans near North America.

Along with the new season, Apple TV+ will premiere a new companion podcast called Prehistoric Planet: The Official Podcast in which audiences will be able to join Gunton as he dives into the art and science behind the show