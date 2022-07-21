Sir Ranulph Fiennes documentary is coming to Blu-ray next month

Explorer, the acclaimed documentary on Sir Ranulph Fiennes, is being released on Blu-ray and DVD from 29th August by Dazzler Media.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Synopsis:

Survivor. Rebel. Icon. Sir Ranulph Fiennes OBE is credited as being the world’s greatest living explorer.

Among his extraordinary achievements he has circumnavigated the surface of the globe from pole to pole, crossed the Antarctic on foot, broken countless world records and discovered a lost city in Arabia.

But who is the man who prefers to be known as just ‘Ran’? With exclusive access to Ran and his incredible film archive built up over decades of expeditions, Explorer tells the definitive story of a unique life of adventure.