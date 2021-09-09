Sister Boniface Mysteries to air on UKTV’s Drama

UKTV has snapped up exclusive UK rights to the Sister Boniface Mysteries, a spin-off from BBC One’s Father Brown.

Set in 1960s rural England, the series follows the investigations of Sister Boniface of St Vincent’s Convent – nun, moped rider, wine maker and part-time forensic scientist.

Lorna Watson returns as Sister Boniface, who first appeared in the Father Brown episode The Bride of Christ, alongside Max Brown, Jerry Iwu, Miranda Raison and Ami Metcalf. The series will also see a special appearance from Mark Williams who plays Father Brown.

Created by Jude Tindall, the series is produced by BBC Studios and will air in the UK on UKTV’s free-to-air channel Drama, and on-demand service UKTV Play in 2022.

Emma Ayech, Drama channel director, said: “We know our viewers love the best that British drama has to offer, so we’re thrilled that we can offer them a brand-new series from Jude Tindall that they won’t find anywhere else on British television.”