Sixty classic BBC radio Sherlock Holmes adaptations are coming to audiobook retailers

Sixty full cast Sherlock Holmes adaptations starring Clive Merrison and Michael Williams are coming to audiobook retailers in September.

Originally airing on BBC Radio 4 between November 1989 and March 1995, Sherlock Holmes: The Complete BBC Collection features full cast adaptations of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s 56 short stories and 4 novels.

Beginning with A Study in Scarlet and concluding with The Hound of the Baskervilles, the adaptations were all made by the same team of directors, producers, and dramatists.

Starring one of radio’s great double acts, Clive Merrison and Michael Williams, as Holmes and Watson, the stories feature a host of famous guest stars including Brian Blessed, Judi Dench, Maurice Denham, Andrew Sachs, Peter Davison, Robert Glenister and Harriet Walter.

The collection runs over 48 hours and includes an interview with Adrian Conan Doyle about his father, plus behind-the-scenes revelations from the series’ head writer, Bert Coules.

Set for release on September 7th, the collection is available to pre-order from Audible*, Amazon’s dedicated audiobook service where members can claim one free book per month, plus discounts on further purchases.

