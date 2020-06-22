Sky and Discovery agree long-term carriage deal covering UK, Germany and Austria

Sky and Discovery have announced a “long-term” extension of their carriage agreement which will ensure Discovery’s channels continue to be available to Sky customers in the UK, Germany and Austria, including via Now TV and Sky Ticket.

The deal includes linear channels, video on demand, direct to consumer products, and Discovery’s non-linear brands, including streaming services such as MotorTrend.

Sky Q and Discovery’s Eurosport will also work together to bring customers “the best possible experience” for the 2021 Olympics with UHD and HD pop up feeds dedicated to specific sports and events.

The two companies have also renewed their advertising sales partnership in the UK and Ireland.

Stephen van Rooyen, Chief Executive Officer, UK & Europe, Sky said: “We’re pleased to have reached a new agreement with Discovery. Our customers across the UK, Ireland, Germany and Austria can continue to enjoy their content, including their world-class factual programming.

“Discovery can take you from the depths of the ocean out to deepest space, all from the comfort of your living room.

“We bring together the best content from partners like Discovery, HBO and Showtime, add it to the best live sport in Europe, our award-winning Sky Originals and apps we love like Netflix, and put it all in one place on the world’s best platform, Sky Q.”

Kasia Kieli, President & MD Discovery EMEA, said: “Sky and Discovery have been working together for over 30 years to bring audiences the best in real-life entertainment.

“We are very pleased that our strategic relationship continues to grow, and our new multi-dimensional agreement means Sky customers can continue to enjoy our wide range of factual, sport, lifestyle and entertainment channels and programmes for years to come.”

James Gibbons, EVP and GM, Discovery Networks UK, Ireland, ANZ added: “We are also delighted to extend the advertising partnership for our rapidly growing UK portfolio across linear TV and VOD, and welcome Sky as a key distribution partner for our streaming services in the UK & Ireland, as we forge ahead in the exciting world of direct-to-consumer.”