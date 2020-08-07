Sky and F1 announce Race to Perfection docuseries

Sky Sports is to show a seven-part docuseries marking the 70th Anniversary of Formula 1.

Airing from 12th September on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Documentaries, Race to Perfection features more than 40 exclusive interviews with some of the sport’s biggest names and rarely seen and never-before-seen archive footage.

The series was produced in-house by the Sky Sports F1 team and will be shown exclusively in the UK on Sky and NOW TV.

Scott Young, Director of Sky Sports F1, said: “Formula 1 is an iconic sport with rich history, ever-changing as technology has rapidly developed over the last seven decades. We’re delighted to partner with F1 and produce seven programmes to tell that story in full detail.

“It’s a time to remember the storylines and glory of the past but also look ahead to the future. Our partnership with F1 over the next five years will give customers exclusive access as that captivating story continues to unfold.”

Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights Formula 1 said: “We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Sky and creating an exclusive docuseries which showcases the sport across the ages and celebrates our rich heritage in motorsport.

“It’s exciting to see some of our oldest footage brought back to life though the docuseries and give fans a real insight into the history of F1 to mark our 70th anniversary.”