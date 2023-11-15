Sky and PGA extend broadcast rights deal 

Sky Sports has announced a three-year extension to its broadcast deal with the PGA, ensuring the channel’s viewers will continue to enjoy “comprehensive and in-depth” coverage of both the PGA Championship and Senior PGA Championship.

“We are ecstatic to continue our partnership with Sky Sports,” said PGA of America Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Price.

“This extension ensures that golf spectators across the UK and Ireland can witness all of the thrilling action at the PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship each May.

We take great pride in our close collaboration to bring the excitement of Major Championship golf to Sky’s dedicated audience.”

Sky Sports Managing Director, Jonathan Licht, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to confirm this extension with the PGA, and continue the brilliant relationship that has enabled us to deliver the best possible coverage to golf fans across the years.

“It’s been great to see our viewing figures and golf audience continue to grow, and we know we have an amazing opportunity over the next 3 years to continue to grow the sport, alongside our great partners at the PGA.”