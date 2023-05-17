Sky and Sony Pictures extend movie and TV content supply deal

Sky has renewed its content deal with Sony, guaranteeing Sky Cinema and streaming service NOW customers will continue to enjoy the studio’s biggest titles ahead of subscribers to other platforms.

This slate of titles covered by the deal includes Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Gran Turismo, Equalizer 3, the next instalment of the Ghostbusters franchise, and the next feature films in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters.

The deal also includes recent hits such as Whitney Houston biopic Whitney: I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Tom Hanks in A Man Called Otto.

The deal also covers TV series from Sony plus archive movies including films in the Spider-Man, Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Men In Black, Bad Boys, and Karate Kid franchises.

The multi-year extension also allows Sky Store customers to buy or rent hugely popular film and TV series from the Sony Pictures library.

Stephen van Rooyen, Sky’s UK & Europe CEO, said: “Our customers love Sony’s film and television content and with this extension they will keep enjoying it for years to come.

“Content is king, and the strength of our partnerships with the very best gives our customers access to 100,000 hours of world class content that can be streamed straight to their TV over Wi-Fi, and watched in the way they want”

Mark Young, Executive Vice President, Networks & Distribution, EMEA, Sony Pictures Television added: “Sky are fantastic partners, and this deal extension means their audiences in the UK and Ireland can continue enjoying the best of Sony Pictures.

“We’ve seen the media landscape become increasingly competitive in recent years, but through it all, the appetite for great content, and connecting that with audiences, never changes.

“We’re incredibly delighted to announce this deal and extend our relationship.”