Sky and Studiocanal announce new movie deal

Sky has struck a deal to bring Studiocanal’s latest movies to Sky Cinema and Now TV customers following their cinema release, plus hundreds of hours of movies from the studio’s back catalogue.

Sarah Wright, Director of Sky Cinema & Acquisitions, Sky UK said: “Studiocanal’s brilliant theatrical slate with highly anticipated, talent driven films such as Supernova, The Last Letter From Your Lover and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain to name a few, is a fantastic addition to the service.

“At Sky we’re committed to bringing customers everything they love, in one place, and our partnership with Studiocanal is another step towards doing just that.”

Alex Hamilton, CEO of Studiocanal UK commented: “We are delighted to be bringing our exciting upcoming line up of films and the glories of the Studiocanal catalogue to the fantastic and ever evolving Sky platform.

“We look forward to a great collaboration together over the coming months and beyond.”