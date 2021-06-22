Sky announces documentary deal with Noah Media

Sky’s production arm has struck a multi-title deal to co-produce a slate of documentary projects with the Noah Media Group.

The partnership will see the award-winning Noah team, which includes filmmaker Gabriel Clarke (Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans) and director/producer Torquil Jones (Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager), co-produce an exclusive slate of feature documentaries and series across a range of topics, several of which will be rooted in sport.

The projects are expected to target Sky’s factual channels across Europe and viewers around the world with Sky’s sister company, NBCUniversal, taking a first-look option for global distribution.

Noah CEO John McKenna said of today’s deal: “This is the first time Noah has entered into a multi-film partnership and is a hugely exciting next step for the company.

“We are thrilled to be working with a partner of the reputation of Sky Studios and to be in the company of their other notable international production partners; to have Sky Studios recognise the standards of our films to date is a huge testament to our filmmaking team.”

Sky Studios’ Director of Factual, Barnaby Shingleton added: “Working with our factual commissioning teams in the UK, Italy and Germany, we’re excited to bring new documentaries from Noah Media Group to our 23.4 million customers across Europe and to viewers around the world.

“Noah are uniquely placed in the market, creating premium documentaries that capture the zeitgeist and bring a fresh perspective to untold stories.”