Sky announces launch of Sky Nature in Italy and Germany

Sky Nature is expanding to Italy and Germany following its successful launch in the UK last year.

The channel is the result of a five-year deal between Sky and Love Nature, a wildlife and nature brand with linear and streaming channels offering HD and UHD content in over 135 countries.

“The expansion of our partnership with Sky TV is an important milestone in Love Nature’s history, bringing our universally loved wildlife and nature stories to millions of new fans in Italy and Germany,” said Carlyn Staudt, Global General Manager at Love Nature.

“Not only does this expanded deal highlight the quality of our stunning series and documentaries, it validates Love Nature’s decision to invest in 4K over seven years ago, while navigating through all the uncharted territory that came with being one of the first to market in the natural history space.”

Zai Bennett, MD Content Sky UK & Ireland added: “We launched Sky Nature just one year ago and it has already delivered record breaking audiences as the biggest natural channel in the UK.

“The natural world is increasingly important to our customers, and we recognise this interest is shared by customers in other markets, including Germany and Italy.

“Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia customers will now have access to Sky Nature’s world class nature programming and experience Love Nature’s extensive library of natural documentaries”