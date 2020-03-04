Sky announces new entertainment and Netflix bundle

Sky has announced a new ‘Ultimate TV’ bundle consisting of its entertainment channels, a Sky Q box and the basic Standard Definition Netflix package for a special offer price of £25pm.

Customers who want to watch Netflix in HD will need to pay an additional £6 per month while those looking to enjoy shows such as Lost in Space and Star Trek Discovery in 4K will need to add an extra £10 to the headline price.

The service also includes catch-up content from BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and All 4, plus access to apps like YouTube, Spotify and XITE.

Sky Ultimate TV is available to new and existing customers on an 18-month contract.

Liz Wynn, Managing Director, Sky TV said: “With the launch of Sky Ultimate TV, all our customers will get the most talked-about shows from Sky TV and Netflix for an unbeatable £25 a month.

“From Save Me to The Crown, you’ll get all the episodes whenever you want them, all in one place on our award-winning Sky Q box.”