Sky announces new small business broadband service

Sky is expanding its broadband portfolio with a new offering aimed at the UK’s army of small businesses.

Promising “purpose-built business products, exceptional service, and simple pricing and packaging,” the new Sky Connect plans includes a no in-contract price rise pledge, a digital voice service and a 4G based back-up to ensure constant connectivity.

The ISP and broadcaster says it’ll create hundreds of new jobs to support the new service.

Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO, UK & Europe, Sky, said: “Covid-19 has had a huge impact on small British businesses, with many moving online to survive.

“We’re launching Sky Connect now, and plan to create up to a thousand new jobs across the UK, because we know British businesses will come out fighting and we want to be there to help.

“Small businesses are the growth engine of our economy and we believe they deserve better – better products and technology; clearer contracts, and exceptional customer service.”