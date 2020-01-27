Sky announces plans for two new documentary channels

Sky will launch two new documentary channels this spring, with promises of “hundreds of hours” of new factual programming including both original commissions and bought-in shows.

Sky Documentaries will offer a mix of original documentaries commissioned by Sky, plus “world-class, real life stories from award-winning film makers, including HBO and Showtime” which will “challenge, provoke and entertain” audiences.

Sky Nature will “be home to breath-taking natural history programming” including Sky’s existing David Attenborough collection plus shows from Love Nature.

Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content at Sky, said: “Premium documentaries and nature series are increasingly important to our customers, with them wanting to get to the shows they want as quickly as possible.

“That’s why we’re launching two new content brands, Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature.

“These new channels will offer our customers an unrivalled destination for brand new, world class documentaries and nature programming as well as an extensive on demand library of the world’s best factual programmes.”

Both channels will be available to Sky customers and via Now TV as part of the Entertainment Pass.