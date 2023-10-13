Sky Arts to bring The Grand Ole Opry to UK viewers

Sky Arts will be bringing viewers a new series of Country music from the Grand Ole Opry later this month.

Known as the show that made country music famous, each Grand Ole Opry performance features eight or more artists, from country superstars to up-and-comers, in front of a live audience.

Sky Arts will air four Opry Live shows – which showcase these performances in a one-hour broadcast – from 21st October with more to come in 2024.

The series kick offs with a weekend of shows featuring multi award-winning artist Luke Combs, currently on tour in the UK, who’ll perform hits including “Hurricane”, “Beautiful Crazy” and “Forever After All” joined by fellow Opry members including Craig Morgan, Lauren Alaina, Zach Williams and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Phil Edgar-Jones, Director, Sky Arts, said: “At Sky Arts we always strive to bring our viewers the very best in their favourite Arts and Musical genres and there’s no doubt for us that The Grand Ole Opry is best in class for country music.

“We are thrilled to be kicking off our collaboration with this series of concerts from the peerless Luke Combs – so dust of your dancing boots and join us for a grand ole country party.”

Colin Reed, Executive Chairman, Ryman Hospitality, added: “Our goal with “Opry Live” is to showcase the best of country music’s past, present and future so everyone can experience what goes on at the Grand Ole Opry.

“As country music continues to gain mainstream popularity in the UK and Ireland, thanks in part to global superstars like Luke Combs, we are pleased to partner with Sky Arts on this special presentation that shares the magic of the Opry through some of his most memorable appearances.”

The four upcoming concerts will air on Sky Arts will be: