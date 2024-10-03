Sky Arts to celebrate theatre this Christmas with Nutcracker, Panto and Edward Scissorhands specials

Sky Arts has revealed a trio of new specials celebrating theatre which will air throughout December.

Phil Edgar Jones, Executive Director of Unscripted Originals at Sky, said: “We have lined up the most Christmassy Christmas for our Sky Arts audience this festive season, with three special trips to the theatre for the very best in dance with a brand new Nutracker from English National Ballet; an innovative movie-to-dance adaptation of Edward Scissorhands courtesy of Matthew Bourne, and Gyles Brandreth’s revealing tour of the world of pantomime. The back end of a horse was never so appealing.”

The channel is available subscription-free across the UK on Freeview and Freesat, as well as through Sky, NOW, EE TV and TalkTalk TV.

Nutcracker: Backstage with English National Ballet

The English National Ballet has performed a version of the festive ballet every year since it was founded, and this year Sky will take viewers behind the scenes to see what it takes to re-invent a globally renowned classic.

Featuring contributions from key creatives, this two-part documentary follows the meticulous preparations and the all-important rehearsals which build to the opening night.

Audiences will then be able to enjoy the full performance of Nutcracker, captured in all its magic at the London Coliseum.

The Story of Panto with Gyles Brandreth

Author, broadcaster and panto-aficionado Gyles Brandreth reveals some of the surprising origins of this uniquely British art-form in this one-off special.

Brandreth will immerse himself in every aspect of the genre, from its roots in commedia dell’arte and Victorian music hall to scene painting, slapstick and the making of a pantomime dame. He’ll be joined by pantomime experts including Julian Clary and Gary Wilmot to celebrate the panto in all its vibrant, joyful glory.

Edward Scissorhands

Based on the Tim Burton movie and featuring the music of Danny Elfman and Terry Davies, Matthew Bourne’s dance production of Edward Scissorhands has been entertaining audiences since its premiere in 2005.

Sky Arts will be giving audiences the chance to watch at home with a performance filmed live in March 2024 at the Wales Millenium Centre in Cardiff.