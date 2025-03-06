EE broadband, TV and mobile deals for March 2025

EE has announced new deals for March 2025 on TV, broadband and mobile plans plus smart watches and tablets, with savings as high as £600 available on selected devices.

Deals are available in-store, over the phone, via the EE app and online at ee.co.uk.

Broadband Deals available from 7th – 27th March

EE SOGEA 67 (average download speeds of 67 Mbps): £26.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P

£26.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P EE Full Fibre 150 (average download speeds of 150 Mbps): £29.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £48)

EE TV Deals available from 7th – 27th March

EE Entertainment: £0 upfront cost and FREE on apple TV box, £1 for six months and then £20 per month ( Save £114)

£0 upfront cost and FREE on apple TV box, £1 for six months and then £20 per month ( EE Full Works: FREE on all boxes, £25 for three months and then £78 per month (Save £159)

Connected Device Deals from March 1st – 27th

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm): £16 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan ( Save £240)

£16 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan ( Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm): £18 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan ( Save £240 )

£18 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan ( ) Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm): £20 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan ( Save £192 )

£20 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan ( ) Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm): £22 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan ( Save £192 )

£22 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan ( ) Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: £15.30 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan. (Save £108)

Mobile Deals available from 28/02/25 – 27/03/25