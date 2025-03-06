EE broadband, TV and mobile deals for March 2025

EE has announced new deals for March 2025 on TV, broadband and mobile plans plus smart watches and tablets, with savings as high as £600 available on selected devices.

Deals are available in-store, over the phone, via the EE app and online at ee.co.uk.  

Broadband Deals available from 7th – 27th March

  • EE SOGEA 67 (average download speeds of 67 Mbps): £26.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P
  • EE Full Fibre 150 (average download speeds of 150 Mbps): £29.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £48)

EE TV Deals available from 7th – 27th March

  • EE Entertainment: £0 upfront cost and FREE on apple TV box, £1 for six months and then £20 per month (Save £114) 
  • EE Full Works: FREE on all boxes, £25 for three months and then £78 per month (Save £159

Connected Device Deals from March 1st – 27th

  • Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm): £16 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan (Save £240) 
  • Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm): £18 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan (Save £240
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm): £20 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan (Save £192)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm): £22 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan (Save £192
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: £15.30 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan. (Save £108)

Mobile Deals available from 28/02/25 – 27/03/25

  • iPhone 16 Pro 5G 128GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront, £62 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Unlimited Essentials Plus plan ending 27/03/25.
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max 5G 256GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront, £68 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Unlimited Essentials Plus plan ending 27/03/25.
  • iPhone 15 5G 128GB – Save £288 – £30 upfront, £49 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Unlimited Essentials Plus plan ending 27/03/25.
  • iPhone 15 Plus 5G 128GB – Save £288 – £30 upfront, £52 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Unlimited Essentials Plus plan ending 27/03/25.
  • iPhone 13 5G 128GB – Save £216 – £30 upfront, £36 a month for 36 months with 25GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 27/03/25.
  • Samsung S25 128GB – Save £372 – £30 upfront, £50 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Unlimited Essentials Plus plan ending 27/03/25.
  • Samsung S25 Plus 256GB – Save £360 – £30 upfront, £58 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Unlimited Essentials Plus plan ending 27/03/25.
  • Samsung S25 Ultra 256GB – Save £372 – £30 upfront, £63 a month for 36 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 27/03/25.
  • Samsung S24 5G 128GB – Save £744 – £30 upfront, £41 a month for 36 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 27/03/25.
  • Samsung A35 5G 128GB – Save £408 – £30 upfront, £28 a month for 36 months with 25GB of data on an Essentials plan, whilst stock lasts.
  • Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 5G 128GB – Save £600 – £30 upfront, £53 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Unlimited Essentials plus plan, ending 27/03/25.
  • Google Pixel 9 5G 128GB – Save £600 – £30 upfront, £43 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plus plan ending 27/03/25.
  • Honor Magic V3 – Save £852 – £30 upfront, £62 a month for 36 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 27/03/25.
  • Honor 200 – Save £532 – £0 upfront, £36 a month for 36 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 27/03/25.
  • Honor 200 Smart – Save £148 – £30 upfront, £29 a month for 36 months with 25GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 27/03/25.
  • Honor 200 Lite 5G – Save £296 – £30 upfront, £36 a month for 36 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 27/03/25.
  • Honor Magic 7 Pro (upgrade only) – Save £408 – £0 upfront, £57 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Unlimited Essentials Plus plan ending 27/03/25.
  • Honor Magic 7 Lite (upgrade only) – Save £138 – £0 upfront, £45 a month for 36 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 27/03/25.
  • Motorola G35 – Save £48 – £0 upfront, £32 a month for 36 months with 25GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 27/03/25.
  • Oppo Reno 12 FS 5G (upgrades only) – Save £60 – £0 upfront, £36 a month for 36 months with 25GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 27/03/25.
  • Motorola Edge 50 Neo – Save £288 – £30 upfront, £39 a month for 36 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 27/03/25.
  • Motorola Razr 50 Ultra – Save £444 – £30 upfront, £49 a month for 36 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 27/03/25.
