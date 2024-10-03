WBD and All Elite Wrestling extend broadcast and streaming tie-up

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a multi-year renewal of their broadcast deal with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The broadcaster’s channels and streaming platforms have brought fans AEW bouts since 2019 and the new multi-platform deal is set to build on that relationship.

It’ll see WBD outlets remain the exclusive home of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, with enhanced distribution rights across social platforms, plus opportunities for additional AEW programming for both linear and digital platforms in the future.

Additionally, for the first time, from January 2025 all AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision programming will stream live exclusively on Max in the US, with the service also gaining access to all AEW programming airing on WBD’s other networks.

From 2025, the two firms will also collaborate to distribute AEW live pay-per-view events on Max at a discounted price per event, with all marketing and promotions of those PPV events exclusively centred on Max.

“Tony Khan and the entire AEW team have been incredible partners, and we are thrilled to strike this expanded agreement to deliver amazing new AEW content and stories to TNT and TBS, as well as bring the thrilling live action to Max for the first time,” said Kathleen Finch, Chairman and CEO of US Networks, WBD.

“We are focused on creating fresh and authentic experiences for AEW’s passionate and engaged fanbase while also introducing them to our growing lineup of high-action sports and entertainment at TNT and beyond.”

Tony Khan, AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative, added: “We are honored to announce the extension of our incredible partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.

“This extension continues the tradition of iconic wrestling events broadcast on TBS and TNT, while also establishing a new legacy for AEW through weekly live streams on Max for years to come.

“We thank David Zaslav, Kathleen Finch and everyone at WBD for their tireless support of All Elite Wrestling since its inception, as well as the AEW fans, talent and staff that helped make this possible.”