Sky bags first run rights to Entertainment One catalogue

Sky has announced a “long-term” partnership with Entertainment One (eOne) which will see almost 200 movies, including the Twilight and Divergent franchises, made available to Sky Cinema subscribers.



The deal covers both eOne’s existing and new releases and gives Sky the pay TV rights for eOne’s first-run feature films from summer 2021.

A number of new releases will also be available exclusively to Sky Cinema customers including the upcoming holiday rom-com Happiest Season which missed out of a UK theatrical release due to the pandemic.

Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO UK & Europe Sky said: “We’re incredibly excited to partner with eOne and bring their award-winning world-class content to our audiences.”

Stuart Baxter, President, International Distribution, eOne said: “We’re delighted to be expanding our relationship with Sky on this ground-breaking deal, especially during these challenging times.

“A partnership of this scale marks one of the biggest strategic deals we’ve done this year. We’re confident they will be a brilliant marketing partner for our content, working with us through the entire lifecycle.”