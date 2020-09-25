Sky broadband and TV customers can grab a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta code

Sky is offering all UK broadband and TV customers a Beta code for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, plus exclusive goodies, via its Sky VIP rewards and perks programme.

Customers can register for their Beta code now from the Sky VIP section in My Sky app, ahead of the Beta going live in October.

They’ll aalso have the chance to win prizes when the game is released in November, including games console bundles, premium and standard copies of the game and COD Points.

David Rey, Managing Director at Sky Broadband, commented: “As the official broadband partner, it’s fantastic to join forces with Activision and offer our loyal customers access to the online Beta.

“Our Superfast Broadband gives customers the reliable service they need for a smooth gaming experience – a perfect partner for one of the most iconic games around.”

Jim McMullin, VP of Product Management at Call of Duty developers Activision, said: “Having Sky Broadband as the official Broadband partner of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is great for our gamers.

“We know that smooth, uninterrupted gaming is crucial to our community, and Sky Broadband provides the speed and reliability that gamers need.”